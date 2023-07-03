Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition launched in India at Rs. 16.19 lakh

Skoda India has launched the Kushaq Matte Edition in India at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines, this special version is limited to 500 units and is offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

The highlight of this edition is painted in the Carbon Steel matte shade and is slotted between the Style and Monte Carlo variants. Furthermore, the special edition is accentuated with gloss black and chrome elements on the outside.

Under the hood, the Kushaq Matte Edition is powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines. The former puts out 114bhp whereas the latter churns out 148bhp. Both engines can be had in manual and automatic gearboxes.

The ex-showroom prices of the Kushaq Matte edition are as follows.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 Manual – Rs. 16.19 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 Automatic – Rs. 17.79 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 Manual – Rs. 18.19 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 Automatic – Rs. 19.39 lakh

