Citroen C3 & eC3 introduced in Blu Edition; prices slashed

Citroen India has announced a price cut for the C3 and C3 Aircross range. With a price cut of Rs. 17,000 and Rs. 1 lakh for the base variants of the respective models, the discounts may vary depending on the trims of the two models.

The C3 range now starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh whereas the C3 Aircross is now priced at Rs. 8.99 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. The automaker states that these are special prices limited only for April 2024 and existing Citroen customers will also be entitled to a further discount of Rs. 10,000.

Concurrently, the C3 and its electric derivative, eC3 now offered in a new Blu Edition. While Citroen has not revealed the prices of these special editions, we can confirm that they are based on the Feel and Shine variants. With the Blu Edition, the hatchbacks are available in a new Cosmo Blue, an air purifier, illuminated cup holders, scuff plates, and customised seat covers along with neck rest and seat belt cushions.

