    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Citroen C3 & eC3 introduced in Blu Edition; prices slashed

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 05 April 2024,13:00 PM IST

            Citroen India has announced a price cut for the C3 and C3 Aircross range. With a price cut of Rs. 17,000 and Rs. 1 lakh for the base variants of the respective models, the discounts may vary depending on the trims of the two models.

            Citroen C3 Right Front Three Quarter

            The C3 range now starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh whereas the C3 Aircross is now priced at Rs. 8.99 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. The automaker states that these are special prices limited only for April 2024 and existing Citroen customers will also be entitled to a further discount of Rs. 10,000.

            Concurrently, the C3 and its electric derivative, eC3 now offered in a new Blu Edition. While Citroen has not revealed the prices of these special editions, we can confirm that they are based on the Feel and Shine variants. With the Blu Edition, the hatchbacks are available in a new Cosmo Blue, an air purifier, illuminated cup holders, scuff plates, and customised seat covers along with neck rest and seat belt cushions.

            Citroen C3 Aircross
            CitroenC3 Aircross ₹ 9.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | Citroen C3 | C3 Aircross | C3 | Citroen eC3 | eC3

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Edition launched at Rs. 71.17 lakh

            Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Edition launched at Rs. 71.17 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale04/05/2024 13:15:28

            Lexus India has launched a new edition of the NX 350h called ‘Overtrail’ at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 71.17 lakh. This new edition slots between the Exquisite and Luxury variants and costs Rs. 3.82 lakh more than the entry-level variant.

            Citroen C3 & eC3 introduced in Blu Edition; prices slashed

            Citroen C3 & eC3 introduced in Blu Edition; prices slashed

            By Jay Shah04/05/2024 13:00:29

            The ex-showroom prices of Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross have been reduced and the C3 and eC3 are now available in new Blu Edition.

            Skoda introduces 2024 Superb; priced in India at Rs. 54 lakh

            Skoda introduces 2024 Superb; priced in India at Rs. 54 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni04/03/2024 15:53:17

            The 2024 Superb returns as a CBU. It is available in a single variant called L&K.

            Toyota re-opens bookings for Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O)

            Toyota re-opens bookings for Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O)

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/03/2024 13:26:04

            The booking amount for these top-spec variants has been set at Rs. 30,000

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.73 lakh

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.73 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar04/03/2024 12:20:43

            This is the fourth product under the Maruti-Toyota alliance after the Baleno-Glanza, Grand Vitara-Hyryder, and Invicto-Hycross pairs.

            Kia Sonet gets 2 new affordable variants with electric sunroof

            Kia Sonet gets 2 new affordable variants with electric sunroof

            By Jay Shah04/02/2024 20:52:02

            The Kia Sonet SUV gets HTE (O) and HTK (O) variants with an electric sunroof and more features.

            2,305 units of Toyota Glanza recalled

            2,305 units of Toyota Glanza recalled

            By Jay Shah04/03/2024 07:40:56

            Toyota recalls 2,305 units of Glanza hatchback for a possible defect in the fuel pump motor.

            Featured Cars

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 54.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens

            Kia Carens

            ₹ 10.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            BMW i5

            BMW i5

            ₹ 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Kia EV9

            Kia EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 54.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens

            Kia Carens

            ₹ 10.52 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars