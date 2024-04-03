    Recently Viewed
            Skoda introduces 2024 Superb; priced in India at Rs. 54 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 03 April 2024,15:53 PM IST

            After a small hiatus, the Skoda Superb has made a comeback in the Indian market. This time around, the model has made its way to Indian shores via the CBU route, and now commands a price tag of Rs. 54 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Superb Right Rear Three Quarter

            The new Superb is offered exclusively in the L&K variant, and is limited to 100 units. Customers can choose from three colours – Rosso Brunello, Water World Green, and Magic Black. At the heart of the car is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine developing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. Mated with a seven-speed DSG unit, this motor complies with EU6 and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

            On the outside, the 2024 Skoda Superb gets full LED headlamps with washers, LED fog lights with cornering function, dynamic turn indicators, LED taillights, and a fresh set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Also up for offer is an ‘L&K’ badging on the front fender.

            Skoda Superb Dashboard

            Inside, the updated Superb is equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch driver’s display, 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, massage and memory function for the driver seat, three-zone climate control, and a hands-free tailgate opening function. Additionally, it receives dynamic chassis control, TPMS, 360-degree camera, park assist, and nine airbags.

            All Popular Cars