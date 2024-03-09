    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C3, eC3, and C3 Aircross to get more features in July 2024

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 09 March 2024,10:26 AM IST

            Citroen India’s C-cube lineup currently comprises the C3 hatchback, the eC3 electric hatchback, and the mid-size SUV, the C3 Aircross. While all these models have potent powertrains, they lack several essential features that the brand plans to introduce in the coming months.

            Citroen C3 Aircross Dashboard

            Presently, the C3 and eC3 are offered with a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a height-adjustable driver seat. We expect Citroen to extend the feature list further with features such as automatic climate control, LED headlamps, leatherette upholstery, split folding rear seats, and push start/stop button with keyless entry.

            Citroen C3 Left Front Three Quarter

            The C3 Aircross rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate. The petrol-powered SUV does get manual and automatic transmissions but misses out on numerous essential features. With the update, expect the Aircross to be offered with a cooled glovebox, more airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, and a wireless charging pad.

            The feature additions are aimed at cementing the positioning of these models in their respective segments.

            Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | Citroen C3 | C3 Aircross | C3 | Citroen eC3 | eC3

