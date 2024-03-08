Discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on Honda Elevate in March 2024

Honda launched the Elevate SUV in the country in September last year. Now, for the first time, the automaker is offering discounts on this Hyundai Creta rival. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Presently, the Elevate attracts a discount of up to Rs. 50,000. Valid till 31 March 2024, the above-mentioned offers may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We recommend you contact your nearest authorised dealership to know more about the discounts.

Currently, Honda offers the Elevate in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging between Rs. 11.58 lakh to Rs. 16.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Under the skin, the Elevate gets the same powertrain as that of the Honda City. It continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that generates 119bhp and 145Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT unit.

Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate