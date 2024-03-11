    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance Indian deliveries begin

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 11 March 2024,16:55 PM IST

            Lexus India has started with the deliveries of the top-spec F Sport Performance variant of the RX SUV. Priced at Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom), the F Sport is powered by a 2.4-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain.

            Lexus RX Rear View

            The F Sport along with the 350h variant are the two variants of the RX. With the signature boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, body-coloured spindle-shaped front grille, connected LED tail lamps, and 21-inch alloy wheels.

            Lexus RX Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin highlights of the RX are a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electronic parking brake, an air purifier, a wireless charging pad, cooled front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

            Further, the RX also comes equipped with ADAS which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

            Lexus RX Center Console/Centre Console Storage

            The 2.4-litre hybrid engine is tuned to produce 366bhp and 460Nm of peak torque. It also has Normal, Eco, Sport, and Custom drive modes with rear-axle steering.

            Lexus RX
            LexusRX ₹ 95.80 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Lexus CarsUpcoming Lexus Cars
            Lexus | RX | Lexus RX

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra halts bookings for the XUV300

            Mahindra halts bookings for the XUV300

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/12/2024 17:12:15

            The automaker will no longer take fresh bookings for the model and will only sell the remaining cars to clear the inventory.

            Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic get new Stealth Black hue

            Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic get new Stealth Black hue

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/12/2024 14:21:51

            This new paint scheme has hardly any visual difference compared to the outgoing Napoli Black colour.

            Hyundai Creta N Line launched, prices start from Rs. 16.82 lakh

            Hyundai Creta N Line launched, prices start from Rs. 16.82 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/11/2024 18:55:48

            Available in two variants across a single powertrain option

            Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition arrives at dealerships

            Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition arrives at dealerships

            By Jay Shah03/11/2024 17:13:33

            The Dark Edition of the Tata Nexon EV that is priced at Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) has started to arrive at showrooms.

            Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance Indian deliveries begin

            Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance Indian deliveries begin

            By Jay Shah03/11/2024 16:55:45

            Lexus India has commenced with the customer deliveries of the top-spec F Sport Performance variant of the RX SUV.

            Citroen C3, eC3, and C3 Aircross to get more features in July 2024

            Citroen C3, eC3, and C3 Aircross to get more features in July 2024

            By Jay Shah03/09/2024 10:26:44

            Citroen's three models will get an updated feature list in July 2024.

            Discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on Honda Elevate in March 2024

            Discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on Honda Elevate in March 2024

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/08/2024 13:06:56

            These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts and are valid till 31 March, 2024

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 28.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Kia EV9

            Kia EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 16.82 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 41.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            ₹ 1.65 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars