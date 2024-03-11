Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance Indian deliveries begin

Lexus India has started with the deliveries of the top-spec F Sport Performance variant of the RX SUV. Priced at Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom), the F Sport is powered by a 2.4-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain.

The F Sport along with the 350h variant are the two variants of the RX. With the signature boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, body-coloured spindle-shaped front grille, connected LED tail lamps, and 21-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin highlights of the RX are a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electronic parking brake, an air purifier, a wireless charging pad, cooled front seats, and a 360-degree camera.

Further, the RX also comes equipped with ADAS which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

The 2.4-litre hybrid engine is tuned to produce 366bhp and 460Nm of peak torque. It also has Normal, Eco, Sport, and Custom drive modes with rear-axle steering.

Lexus | RX | Lexus RX