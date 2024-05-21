    Recently Viewed
            BYD Seal records 1,000 bookings across India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 21 May 2024,12:00 PM IST

            BYD India has achieved a new milestone by surpassing 1,000 bookings of the Seal in the country. The all-electric sedan was first launched in March and has quickly garnered popularity thanks to its aggressive pricing and unmatched performance in the segment.

            The BYD Seal is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. Customers can choose from four exterior paint schemes, including Arctic Blue, Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, and Aurora White.

            Coming to the features, the sedan comes loaded with a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument panel, ventilated and heated front seats, powered front-row seats, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone connectivity, Level 2 ADAS tech, and dual wireless charger.

            Mechanically, the BYD Seal is offered with two battery pack options – a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit., As for the driving range, the Seal is claimed to deliver an ARAI-certified range of up to 650km on a single charge.

            BYD Seal
            BYD Seal ₹ 41.00 Lakh Onwards
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | BYD Seal | Seal

            BYD Seal records 1,000 bookings across India

            BYD Seal records 1,000 bookings across India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team 05/21/2024 12:00:05

