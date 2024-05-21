BYD Seal records 1,000 bookings across India

BYD India has achieved a new milestone by surpassing 1,000 bookings of the Seal in the country. The all-electric sedan was first launched in March and has quickly garnered popularity thanks to its aggressive pricing and unmatched performance in the segment.

The BYD Seal is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. Customers can choose from four exterior paint schemes, including Arctic Blue, Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, and Aurora White.

Coming to the features, the sedan comes loaded with a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument panel, ventilated and heated front seats, powered front-row seats, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone connectivity, Level 2 ADAS tech, and dual wireless charger.

Mechanically, the BYD Seal is offered with two battery pack options – a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit., As for the driving range, the Seal is claimed to deliver an ARAI-certified range of up to 650km on a single charge.

