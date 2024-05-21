Mahindra Thar gets a new exterior colour

Mahindra has introduced a new colour in the colour pallete of Thar. The SUV is now available in Deep Forest exterior colour.

Besides the new shade, the Thar can also be had in Stealth Black, Everest White, Red Rage, Deep Grey, and Dessert Fury colours. Mahindra offers the Thar with petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Concurrently, the ex-showroom prices of Thar were revised this month and increased by up to Rs. 10,000. It can also be had in the recently launched Earth Edition.

Additionally, Mahindra is also testing the five-door Thar that is expected to be launched in August this year.

