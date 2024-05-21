    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants temporarily closed

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 21 May 2024,11:21 AM IST

            Toyota has temporarily halted the orders for the ZX and ZX (O) variants of the Innova Hycross. The bookings for the said trims were resumed just last month after a pause of nearly one year.

            The Hycross Hybrid is also available in VX and VX (O) variants that are priced from Rs. 25.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and currently have a waiting period of up to 14 months.

            Toyota Innova Hycross Left Rear Three Quarter

            Last month, the Hycross was also introduced in a new base GX (O) variant at Rs. 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with seven and eight-seat configurations and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine without the hybrid technology.

            Meanwhile, the hybrid Hycross that can be had in VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) variants is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain that has an output of 184bhp and is mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

            Toyota Innova Hycross
            ToyotaInnova Hycross ₹ 19.77 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Innova Hycross | Toyota Innova Hycross

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Thar gets a new exterior colour

            Mahindra Thar gets a new exterior colour

            By Jay Shah05/21/2024 16:00:52

            The Mahindra Thar is now available in a new Deep Forest exterior shade.

            BYD Seal records 1,000 bookings across India

            BYD Seal records 1,000 bookings across India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/21/2024 12:00:05

            BYD India has achieved a new milestone by surpassing 1,000 bookings of the Seal in the country. The all-electric sedan was first launched in March and has quickly garnered popularity thanks to its aggressive pricing and unmatched performance in the segment.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/21/2024 11:21:21

            The bookings for the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants have been stopped.

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 22 May

            Updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 22 May

            By Jay Shah05/18/2024 09:51:18

            The Mercedes-Maybach 600 facelift will make its India launch on 22 May, 2024.

            Tata Harrier petrol and EV to arrive in 2025

            Tata Harrier petrol and EV to arrive in 2025

            By Desirazu Venkat05/17/2024 21:13:01

            The Harrier petrol will be powered by a 1.5-litre engine producing 168bhp/280Nm

            Kia jumps into leasing business

            Kia jumps into leasing business

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/17/2024 20:59:22

            The new entity has been dubbed Kia Lease and covers the entire range

            BMW X3 M Sport Black Shadow Edition launched; priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh

            BMW X3 M Sport Black Shadow Edition launched; priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/16/2024 15:08:20

            The BMW X3 Black Shadow Edition is priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets gloss black front grille and Vernasca leather upholstery.

            All Popular Cars