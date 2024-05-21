Toyota Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) variants temporarily closed

Toyota has temporarily halted the orders for the ZX and ZX (O) variants of the Innova Hycross. The bookings for the said trims were resumed just last month after a pause of nearly one year.

The Hycross Hybrid is also available in VX and VX (O) variants that are priced from Rs. 25.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and currently have a waiting period of up to 14 months.

Last month, the Hycross was also introduced in a new base GX (O) variant at Rs. 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with seven and eight-seat configurations and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine without the hybrid technology.

Meanwhile, the hybrid Hycross that can be had in VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) variants is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain that has an output of 184bhp and is mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

