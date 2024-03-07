    Recently Viewed
            BYD Seal gathers over 200 bookings

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Thursday 07 March 2024,14:52 PM IST

            A few days ago, BYD India launched its third electric offspring, the Seal, in the country. Available in three variants, namely Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, the prices of this electric sedan range from Rs. 41 lakh to Rs. 53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has announced that the Seal has received over 200 bookings in the country.

            Customers planning to buy the Seal before 31 March, 2024 will receive additional benefits as per booking policy. This includes a complementary installation of a 7kW home charger, 3kW portable charging box, six years of roadside assistance, one complementary inspection service, and a Vehicle-to-Load mobile power supply unit.

            Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are overwhelmed by the incredible response from customers in India. This demonstrates the growing appetite for luxurious and high-performance electric vehicles in India. We are committed to meeting the increasing demand for electric mobility and providing our customers with an unparalleled driving experience through our innovative and cutting-edge technologies in the BYD Seal. With our range of MPV, SUV, and Sedan, today we aim to provide customers complete access to our portfolio here in India.'

