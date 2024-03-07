Volvo XC40 Recharge gets a new affordable Single variant

Volvo India has launched a new ‘Single’ variant of the XC40 Recharge. Available at an introductory price of Rs. 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom), it is powered by a single electric motor and costs Rs. 3 lakh less than the AWD version.

The XC40 Recharge Single makes use of a 69kWh battery pack that feeds the single electric motor to put out 238bhp and 420Nm of torque. The electric SUV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 180kmph.

The new variant is as equipped with the top-spec trim with features such as LED headlamps, a leather-free interior, an air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, seven airbags, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

The XC40 Recharge will be assembled locally at the brand’s Bengaluru plant and the bookings can only be made on the brand’s online portal.

