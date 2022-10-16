  • location
            Made-in-India Lexus ES300h launched at Rs 59.71 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 16 October 2022,11:48 AM IST

            Lexus India has launched the locally-assembled ES300h with a starting price of Rs 59.71 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). With the local production of the luxury sedan, India becomes the fourth country to manufacture a Lexus globally. 

            Along with the local production, the Lexus ES300h also gets a handful of updates to its feature list. Firstly, it gets a redesigned centre console that is aimed to improve storage and aid accessibility to different controls. The free-standing touchscreen infotainment system is now compatible with voice commands, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto whereas the boot gets an electric hands-free operation. 

            Lexus ES Dashboard

            The Lexus ES300h carries forward the same 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid mill that is tuned to produce 176bhp and 221Nm of torque. The motor is paired to an e-CVT gearbox that transmits power to front wheels. 

            Commenting on the announcement, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said “Lexus India is committed to curate products and services that provide unparalleled comfort and superior performance that our discerning guests desire. The new enhanced ES will surely captivate our luxury consumers with newer technology and design by integrating elements of elegance and craftsmanship that will take us ahead in our attempt to provide the amazing Lexus experience.”

            Lexus ES Right Rear Three Quarter

            The following are the ex-showroom (New Delhi) prices of the locally-assembled Lexus ES4300h:

            Lexus ES300h Exquisite – Rs 59.71 lakh

            Lexus ES300h Luxury – Rs 65.81 lakh

            Lexus ES
            All Popular Cars