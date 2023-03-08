BYD India inaugurates new showroom in Bengaluru

- It is the third passenger vehicle showroom in Bengaluru

- The carmaker aims to set up over 53 showrooms in India by the end of 2023

BYD has inaugurated a new passenger vehicle showroom in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is the third showroom in the city and is situated on Cunningham Road. This new dealership is managed by VST Group.

This new facility is spread across 2,759 square feet and is well equipped to offer the customers with best in-store experience and aftersales support. With this new showroom, the Chinese automaker has inched forward towards its plan to expand its presence by over 53 showrooms across the country by the end of this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our third passenger car dealership in Bengaluru with VST Group, which will help us to reach a wider target audience in Karnataka. With more citizens opting for electric vehicles, Bengaluru has seen an escalation in demand for public EV charging points in the recent past. The opening of a third dealership in the city within a short span of time resonates with our commitment to our customers and contributing towards a zero-pollution environment for the future generation.”

