Hyundai i20 diesel variants discontinued in India

- It was offered with Magna, Sportz, and Asta (O) variants

- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT variants also discontinued

Hyundai has discretely delisted the diesel variants of the i20 from its website. The Korean automaker made this move ahead of the new RDE norms that are said to come into effect from April 2023. Now, the Hyundai i20 is available with only two petrol engine options.

Under the bonnet, the i20 gets the option of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. The former produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, while the latter churns out 82bhp and 115Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, a CVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Moreover, the 1.5-litre diesel engine along with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT variants are no longer available with the premium hatchback in the Indian market. Currently, the prices for i20 range between Rs 7.19 lakh to Rs 11.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20 ₹ 7.19 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | i20 | Hyundai i20