Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 turbo petrol launched in India at Rs 16.75 lakh

-Replaces the 2.0-litre petrol engine

-Will also do duty in the Hyundai Verna

Launched in India

The Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 GDi turbo petrol has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). This engine replaces the 2.0-litre turbo petrol that was offered with the Alcazar from 2020-2022.

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 turbo petrol specifications

This new BS6 2 RDE-compliant engine produces 158bhp/253Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. It is available for the Alcazar in the Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O) and Signature trim levels. In addition, you can also have the Alcazar with Hyundai 1.5-litre turbo diesel that produces 113bhp/250Nm and is offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

New features

Hyundai has now added a new front grille, redesigned puddle lamps, idle stop-and-go as well as six airbags across the entire range.

Pricing

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 6MT 7-seater - Rs 16.75 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum 6MT 7-seater - Rs 18.65 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) DCT 7-seater - Rs 19.96 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O)DCT 7-seater - Rs 20.25 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) DCT 6-seater - Rs 19.96 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) DCT 6-seater - Rs 20.25 lakh

