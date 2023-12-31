    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BYD Atto 3 to get lower spec variant?

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 31 December 2023,16:47 PM IST

            The BYD Atto 3 will get a lower-spec variant. As per our sources, it will have a lower range compared to the current car. It will get the same battery pack but with a claimed driving range of 264km. In contrast, the current car's 60.48kWh battery pack unit has a claimed range of 512km on a full charge. The battery pack can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes using the 80kW DC fast charger.

            Launched in late 2022, the BYD Atto 3 can be had in two variants, namely, Extended Range and Special Edition. The latter was launched at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and is priced at Rs. 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

            BYD Atto 3
            BYDAtto 3 ₹ 33.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | Atto 3 | BYD Atto 3

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BYD Atto 3 to get lower spec variant?

            BYD Atto 3 to get lower spec variant?

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/31/2023 16:47:23

            This will slot below the current car

            Citroen price hike from January 2024

            Citroen price hike from January 2024

            By Desirazu Venkat12/30/2023 19:02:01

            The hike will be across the range from January 2024

            Mahindra XUV400 to get new variants and features

            Mahindra XUV400 to get new variants and features

            By Aditya Nadkarni12/29/2023 16:50:33

            Mahindra is likely to introduce new variants in the XUV400 EV range in the coming weeks, according to details leaked from an internal presentation.

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza achieves 1 million unit sales milestone

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza achieves 1 million unit sales milestone

            By Aditya Nadkarni12/28/2023 16:16:20

            The model, originally known as the Vitara Brezza, was launched back in 2016.

            Mercedes-Benz to launch GLS facelift in India on 8 January, 2024

            Mercedes-Benz to launch GLS facelift in India on 8 January, 2024

            By Aditya Nadkarni12/27/2023 11:39:32

            At the same event, the brand will announce its plans for the entire year, including new arrivals.

            Nissan to hike prices of Magnite SUV in January 2024

            Nissan to hike prices of Magnite SUV in January 2024

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2023 15:09:45

            This will be the most major price hike for the Magnite in over a year

            Big year-end discounts on Maruti S-Presso hatchback

            Big year-end discounts on Maruti S-Presso hatchback

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2023 15:00:35

            The discounts are valid till December 31

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.26 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.70 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

            Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

            ₹ 1.30 - 1.40 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Hyundai Stargazer

            Hyundai Stargazer

            ₹ 9.60 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Lamborghini Revuelto

            Lamborghini Revuelto

            ₹ 8.89 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Panamera

            Porsche Panamera

            ₹ 1.68 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Eletre

            Lotus Eletre

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            ₹ 96.40 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars