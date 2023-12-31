BYD Atto 3 to get lower spec variant?

The BYD Atto 3 will get a lower-spec variant. As per our sources, it will have a lower range compared to the current car. It will get the same battery pack but with a claimed driving range of 264km. In contrast, the current car's 60.48kWh battery pack unit has a claimed range of 512km on a full charge. The battery pack can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes using the 80kW DC fast charger.

Launched in late 2022, the BYD Atto 3 can be had in two variants, namely, Extended Range and Special Edition. The latter was launched at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and is priced at Rs. 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

