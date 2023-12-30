Citroen price hike from January 2024

Citroen has announced that it will hike prices across its range with effect from next month. The hiked amount is Rs 31,800 and while not official, it’s expected to be attributed to rising production costs.

The biggest hike is for the Citroen eC3 with the amount of Rs. 31800 and this is for all versions except the entry-level Live trim. It’s a similar story for the C3 Aircross, too, with all variants apart from the base You 1.2 getting a uniform hike of Rs 20,800.

Buyers of the Citroen C3 hatchback will have to pay an additional Rs. 15,800 over the current prices. After the hike, the C3 price range will start from Rs. 5.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Citroen is expected to add three new models to its range in 2024 along the lines of the eC3 Aircross SUV, C3/C3 Aircross AT, and the C3X coupe SUV.

