            BS6 Phase 2 Mahindra Marazzo introduced; prices hiked

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 21 June 2023,19:19 PM IST

            Mahindra has introduced the BS6 Phase 2-compliant Marazzo in India. With this, the manufacturer has also hiked the prices of the MPV by up to Rs. 43,299. Currently, the Marazzo is offered in seven and eight-seater guise across three variants namely M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. 

            The following are the variant-wise price hike of the Marazzo:

            VariantsPrice hike
            M2 7-seaterRs. 39,599
            M2 8-seaterRs. 39,599
            M4 Plus 7-seaterRs. 41,700
            M4 Plus 8-seaterRs. 41,698
            M6 Plus 7-seaterRs. 43,299
            M6 Plus 8-seaterRs. 43,299

            The feature highlights of the MPV include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, roof-mounted aircon vents for rear passengers, a rear parking camera, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. 

            Mahindra Marazzo Engine Shot

            Under the hood, the Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 121bhp and 300Nm of torque. This motor solely comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The Marazzo MPV rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alzacar, and Renault Triber

            Mahindra Marazzo
            Mahindra Marazzo ₹ 14.10 Lakh Onwards
            Mahindra | Marazzo | Mahindra Marazzo

