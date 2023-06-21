BS6 Phase 2 Mahindra Marazzo introduced; prices hiked

Mahindra has introduced the BS6 Phase 2-compliant Marazzo in India. With this, the manufacturer has also hiked the prices of the MPV by up to Rs. 43,299. Currently, the Marazzo is offered in seven and eight-seater guise across three variants namely M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus.

The following are the variant-wise price hike of the Marazzo:

Variants Price hike M2 7-seater Rs. 39,599 M2 8-seater Rs. 39,599 M4 Plus 7-seater Rs. 41,700 M4 Plus 8-seater Rs. 41,698 M6 Plus 7-seater Rs. 43,299 M6 Plus 8-seater Rs. 43,299

The feature highlights of the MPV include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, roof-mounted aircon vents for rear passengers, a rear parking camera, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 121bhp and 300Nm of torque. This motor solely comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The Marazzo MPV rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alzacar, and Renault Triber.

