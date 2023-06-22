    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster launched; prices in India start from Rs. 2.35 crore

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Thursday 22 June 2023,15:17 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG SL55 Roadster in the country with prices starting at Rs. 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). Unveiled back in 2021 for the international market, the seventh-generation SL will come to India via the CBU route. The manufacturer has commenced bookings for the roadster and the deliveries will begin soon. 

            In terms of styling, the sports car retains the traditional roadster look of the SL class. It debuts with a Panamericana front grille flanked by sweptback LED headlamps, sporty bumpers with air dams, and blacked-out ORVMs. At the rear, the bumper features a blacked-out section and houses quad tailpipes. The electrically operated convertible soft-top can be opened or closed in just 15 seconds at speeds of up to 60kmph. The overall profile of the roadster is chiseled out to be aerodynamic to help it attain high speeds. 

            Coming to the interior, the SL55 AMG comes with an 11.9-inch vertically aligned tiltable MBUX touchscreen infotainment screen, ambient lighting, a heads-up display, and a fully digital driver’s display. Besides this, the AMG badging, carbon fibre, and Alcantara inserts are also easilys visible in the cabin. Moreover, one can upgrade to an AMG performance seat at no additional cost. 

            At the heart of the AMG SL55 Roadster is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 473bhp and 700Nm of torque and comes paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The power is sent to all four wheels via the brand’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system. The roadster can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 295kmph.

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards
