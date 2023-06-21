    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Carnival discontinued in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 21 June 2023,14:17 PM IST

            Kia India has delisted the Carnival MPV from its official website hinting that the brand’s flagship model is now officially off the shelf. The dealerships across the country have also stopped accepting bookings for the MPV.

            The Carnival made its India debut in 2020 and has not received any cosmetic or mechanical updates since then. However, Kia India showcased the new-gen Carnival (codenamed KA4) earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2023. While the automaker has not specified the launch timeline of the new Carnival, we expect it to be introduced sometime in 2024.

            The outgoing Carnival was powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that was coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. We expect this powertrain to be carried over for the updated version as well. 

            Besides this, it will get a thoroughly revised exterior and interior styling. As seen with the international-spec model, the new Carnival will get a new front grille with rectangular LED headlamps, sliding rear doors, and slimmer LED taillamps with connecting light bars. The cabin will sport a new touchscreen infotainment system, a redesigned aircon control panel, and a different theme and colour for the leatherette upholstery.

            Kia Carnival
            Kia Carnival ₹ 30.97 Lakh Onwards
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Kia Carnival | Carnival

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster launched; prices in India start from Rs. 2.35 crore

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster launched; prices in India start from Rs. 2.35 crore

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/22/2023 15:17:25

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG SL55 Roadster in the country with prices starting at Rs. 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). Unveiled back in 2021 for the international market, the seventh-generation SL will come to India via the CBU route. The manufacturer has commenced bookings for the roadster and the deliveries will begin soon.

            BS6 Phase 2 Mahindra Marazzo introduced; prices hiked

            BS6 Phase 2 Mahindra Marazzo introduced; prices hiked

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/21/2023 19:19:13

            Mahindra has launched the BS6 Phase 2-compliant Marazzo in India. With this, the manufacturer has also hiked the prices of the MPV by up to Rs. 43,000. Currently, the Marazzo is offered in seven and eight-seater guise across three variants namely M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus.

            Kia Carnival discontinued in India

            Kia Carnival discontinued in India

            By Jay Shah06/21/2023 14:17:26

            Kia India has delisted the Carnival MPV from its official website hinting that the brand’s flagship model is now officially off the shelf. The dealerships across the country have also stopped accepting bookings for the MPV.

            Honda organises service camp from 19 to 30 June

            Honda organises service camp from 19 to 30 June

            By Jay Shah06/20/2023 12:22:08

            Honda Cars India has announced the monsoon service camp for all its patrons. The 12-day camp started from 19 June and will be held till 30 June, 2023.

            Kia Seltos facelift to be revealed in India on 4 July

            Kia Seltos facelift to be revealed in India on 4 July

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/20/2023 12:01:27

            Korean car marque, Kia, has officially announced that the Seltos facelift will be unveiled in India on 4 July, 2023. Select dealerships across the country have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the SUV.

            Maruti Invicto to be offered in a single variant; Nexa Blue colour confirmed

            Maruti Invicto to be offered in a single variant; Nexa Blue colour confirmed

            By Aditya Nadkarni06/19/2023 16:05:47

            Invicto prices in India to be announced on 5 July. Bookings open for Rs. 25,000.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV official bookings open

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV official bookings open

            By Jay Shah06/19/2023 15:03:18

            Maruti Suzuki has opened official bookings of the Invicto MPV for Rs. 25,000. It will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will be launched in India on 5 July.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.05 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M2

            BMW M2

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW Z4

            BMW Z4

            ₹ 89.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars