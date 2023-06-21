Kia Carnival discontinued in India

Kia India has delisted the Carnival MPV from its official website hinting that the brand’s flagship model is now officially off the shelf. The dealerships across the country have also stopped accepting bookings for the MPV.

The Carnival made its India debut in 2020 and has not received any cosmetic or mechanical updates since then. However, Kia India showcased the new-gen Carnival (codenamed KA4) earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2023. While the automaker has not specified the launch timeline of the new Carnival, we expect it to be introduced sometime in 2024.

The outgoing Carnival was powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that was coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. We expect this powertrain to be carried over for the updated version as well.

Besides this, it will get a thoroughly revised exterior and interior styling. As seen with the international-spec model, the new Carnival will get a new front grille with rectangular LED headlamps, sliding rear doors, and slimmer LED taillamps with connecting light bars. The cabin will sport a new touchscreen infotainment system, a redesigned aircon control panel, and a different theme and colour for the leatherette upholstery.

Kia Carnival ₹ 30.97 Lakh Onwards

