BMW 7 Series and i7 new variants launched in India

BMW India has launched two new variants of the 7 Series and i7 flagship sedans in India. While the former is the diesel version of the sedan, the latter is the opulent variant of its EV sibling.

BMW 740d M Sport

Earlier this year, the 7 Series made its India debut with a petrol engine only. Now, the luxury automaker has launched the 740d M Sport with a price tag of Rs. 1.81 crore (ex-showroom). Propelled by a 3.0-litre diesel engine, the oil-burner version churns out 282bhp and 650Nm of peak torque. The sedan can sprint from zero to 100kmph in six seconds with a capped top speed of 250kmph.

BMW i7 M70 xDrive

The electric i7 M70 xDrive is priced at Rs. 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). The sedan sources its power from a 101.7kWh battery pack that feeds the dual electric motor setup to push out 66bhp and 1100Nm of peak torque.

Since both the models are offered with the M Sport trim, they benefit from 21-inch M-light alloy wheels, M-sport brakes, side skirts, twin-stalk mirrors, and emblems. Furthermore, the M rear spoiler along with the executive lounge seating elevates the luxury quotient of these models.

