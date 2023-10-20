    Recently Viewed
            BMW 7 Series and i7 new variants launched in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 20 October 2023,09:15 AM IST

            BMW India has launched two new variants of the 7 Series and i7 flagship sedans in India. While the former is the diesel version of the sedan, the latter is the opulent variant of its EV sibling.

            BMW 740d M Sport

            BMW i7 Front View

            Earlier this year, the 7 Series made its India debut with a petrol engine only. Now, the luxury automaker has launched the 740d M Sport with a price tag of Rs. 1.81 crore (ex-showroom). Propelled by a 3.0-litre diesel engine, the oil-burner version churns out 282bhp and 650Nm of peak torque. The sedan can sprint from zero to 100kmph in six seconds with a capped top speed of 250kmph.

            BMW i7 M70 xDrive

            The electric i7 M70 xDrive is priced at Rs. 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). The sedan sources its power from a 101.7kWh battery pack that feeds the dual electric motor setup to push out 66bhp and 1100Nm of peak torque.

            BMW i7 Right Front Three Quarter

            Since both the models are offered with the M Sport trim, they benefit from 21-inch M-light alloy wheels, M-sport brakes, side skirts, twin-stalk mirrors, and emblems. Furthermore, the M rear spoiler along with the executive lounge seating elevates the luxury quotient of these models.

            BMW 7 Series
            BMW 7 Series ₹ 1.70 Crore Onwards
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | 7-series | BMW 7 Series | i7 | BMW i7

            BMW 7 Series and i7 new variants launched in India

            BMW 7 Series and i7 new variants launched in India

            By Jay Shah10/20/2023 09:15:46

            BMW India has launched two new trims of its flagship sedan, 7 Series and i7.

