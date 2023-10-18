Maruti Suzuki achieves 10 lakh automatic cars sales milestone

Back in 2014, Maruti Suzuki introduced its first-ever Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) with one of its popular hatchbacks, the Celerio. Now, the brand has surpassed a new milestone by recording 10 lakh automatic vehicles sales in the country.

Currently, the automaker offers four distinct types of automatic transmission systems, namely Auto Gear Shift (ASG), four-speed automatic transmission, advanced six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and Electronic-Continuous Variable Transmission (e-CVT), across 16 models.

Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are passionate about providing our customers with the best driving experience. We have made it our mission to spread the ‘Joy of Mobility’ to all! This spirit has enabled us to democratise automatic transmission technology with numerous types of options. And we are truly humbled by the customer response we have received. MSIL’s automatic car sales have been on the rise constantly. We are already close to touching the one lakh automatic vehicle sales mark for FY23- 24, as we stand in the middle of the financial year. This is truly a tremendous feat for us.”

