Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs to get new turbo petrol engines in 2024

Earlier this year, Tata Motors showcased two turbo petrol engines at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, the Indian carmaker has confirmed that the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will be introduced in the Harrier and Safari by next year.

Tata has affirmed that the new engines are under the testing phase and will power the SUVs in 2024. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol mill as stated at the Auto Expo is tuned to produce 168bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. This engine will be BS6 Phase 2 compliant and ready to meet E20 fuel standards.

Presently, the newly launched Harrier and Safari duo are powered by a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes.

The brand is also developing a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that was showcased alongside the powerful 1.5-litre engine. The former as confirmed will have a tuned output of 123bhp and 225Nm of torque.

Tata Harrier ₹ 15.49 Lakh Onwards

