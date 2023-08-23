Bharat NCAP crash test ratings to be effective from 1 October

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has rolled out Bharat NCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Program) in collaboration with Global NCAP. This is India's first-ever dedicated car crash safety program and will come into effect starting 1 October, 2023.

With the Bharat NCAP, India will be the world’s fifth country after the US, China, Japan, and South Korea to have a dedicated car crash safety program. This crash test will be conducted at 64kmph speed for adult and child occupant safety. To date, the Bharat NCAP has already received more than 30 testing model requests.

The automakers willing to have their car crash tested for the Bharat NCAP will have to submit an application under Form 70-A to the designated agency of the central government. Currently, EVs will not be tested under the BNCAP protocol, however, the government is planning to include the green cars soon.

In addition to the crash tests, the rating system will also give weightage to the safety features like the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and pedestrian protection measures for all vehicles. Plus, there will be additional scores for features like seatbelt reminders for the front-row seats.

