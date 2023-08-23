Volkswagen India expands its reach across Gujarat

Volkswagen India has strengthened its network in Gujarat with the inauguration of six new touchpoints in the region. Expanding its network in the market across the state, the new touchpoints are located in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Anand, Bharuch, and Bardoli.

At the same time, Volkswagen inaugurated three new pre-owned dealership facilities, located in Anand, Bharuch, and Bardoli. The company’s current footprint in the state of Gujarat stands at 15 sales outlets and eight service facilities. Across India, the brand has a network of 18 sales and 131 service outlets across 135 cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'With its dynamic economy encompassing industries ranging from manufacturing, agriculture to technology and trade, Gujarat has always been a vital market for Volkswagen India. The demand for premium mobility offerings has increased tremendously encouraging brands such as Volkswagen to expand their network presence in order to fulfill the demand. Today, we have a strong network of 15 sales and eight service touchpoints and are committed to offering seamless, transparent, and value-for-money propositions to our existing and prospective customers.“

The following are the new Volkswagen dealerships in Gujarat with their respective addresses:

Volkswagen SP Road Shop No 1, Ground Floor, The Allen Town, SP Ring Road, Nikol Cross Road, Ahmedabad - 382350 Volkswagen Vadodara Automark Cars Ltd, Next to Gujarat Public School, Nr.Kalali Fatak, Atladra, Vadodara, Gujarat - 390012 Volkswagen Gandhinagar Shop No.1, Ground Floor, Pramukh Aayan situated at Sargasan, Kudasan Road, Gandhinagar - 382421 Volkswagen Anand 1, Anand Sojitra Road, Opp. Madhuman Resort, Anand - 392001 Volkswagen Bharuch Alpha Arcade, Opp. Apex Hotel, Mipco Chowkdi, Dahej Road. Bharuch – 392001 Volkswagen Bardoli Block No 258, Paiki Plot No .03, Near Bapu Sirsmic, Opp. CNG Pump, Swaraj Ashram Surat – Bardoli Road, Village: Ten, Taluka : Bardoli, District Surat - 394601

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.48 Lakh Onwards

Volkswagen | Tiguan | Volkswagen Tiguan | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus