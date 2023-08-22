    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Punch EV spotted again ahead of launch

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 22 August 2023,15:56 PM IST

            Tata Motors has continued testing the Punch EV ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming months. New spy images give us a fresh look at what seems to be a production-ready unit of the electric B-SUV.

            Tata Punch EV Left Side View

            As seen in the spy shots, the new Tata Punch EV gets a charging port on the front bumper towards the left side. The test mule also runs on steel wheels with wheel covers borrowed from the Tiago. Apart from these updates, the exterior design remains largely similar to its ICE sibling. It gets a split headlamp setup, circular fog lights, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, tri-arrow LED taillights, and a rear wiper and washer.

            Tata Punch EV Dashboard

            A peek at the interior of the 2023 Punch EV reveals a rotary knob on the centre console with four modes (Reverse, Neutral, Drive, and Sport). It also gets a switch with two buttons towards the right side, while the centre console receives an additional row of buttons, including features like hill descent control. Also on offer is a manual hand brake. Previous sightings showcased a new rotary dial borrowed from the Nexon and an electric parking brake, although which of these combinations will be offered to customers remains unknown.

            Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

            Elsewhere, the Tata Punch EV gets a three-spoke steering wheel, blue-coloured inserts on the AC vents, a manual IRVM, and automatic climate control. Although unconfirmed, we expect the upcoming Punch EV to borrow the battery pack from the Tiago EV range.

            Image Source

            Tata Punch EV
            Tata Punch EV ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Punch EV | Punch EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen India expands its reach across Gujarat

            Volkswagen India expands its reach across Gujarat

            By Aditya Nadkarni08/23/2023 13:45:28

            The new touchpoints are located in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Anand, Bharuch, and Bardoli.

            Bharat NCAP crash test ratings to be effective from 1 October

            Bharat NCAP crash test ratings to be effective from 1 October

            By Pawan Mudaliar08/23/2023 09:31:58

            The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has rolled out Bharat NCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Program) in collaboration with Global NCAP. This is India's first-ever dedicated car crash safety program and will come into effect starting 1 October, 2023.

            Tata Punch EV spotted again ahead of launch

            Tata Punch EV spotted again ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni08/22/2023 15:56:29

            New spy images give us a fresh look at what seems to be a production-ready unit of the Citroen eC3 rival.

            Over 1.1 lakh units of Mahindra XUV700 and XUV400 recalled

            Over 1.1 lakh units of Mahindra XUV700 and XUV400 recalled

            By Pawan Mudaliar08/21/2023 16:59:48

            One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Mahindra and Mahindra, has recalled over 1.10 lakh units of the XUV700 and XUV400.

            Hyundai Venue prices in India revised

            Hyundai Venue prices in India revised

            By Aditya Nadkarni08/21/2023 16:51:27

            Hyundai India has increased the prices of the Venue sub-four metre SUV in the country with immediate effect.

            Honda Elevate to be launched on 4 September in India

            Honda Elevate to be launched on 4 September in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar08/20/2023 17:02:51

            Honda Cars India commenced the bookings of the Elevate SUV in the country on 3 July, 2023. Now, the automaker has officially confirmed that the prices of the mid-size SUV will be announced on 4 September, 2023, followed by its deliveries.

            Nissan India introduces Onam offers in Kerala

            Nissan India introduces Onam offers in Kerala

            By Pawan Mudaliar08/20/2023 16:41:31

            Nissan Motor India has announced special offers in Kerala on the occasion of Onam. This offer is valid till 31 August, 2023 and applies exclusively to the Magnite range.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.05 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Tata Nexon Facelift

            Tata Nexon Facelift

            ₹ 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            Tata Nexon EV Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

            Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

            ₹ 1.18 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8 e-tron

            Audi Q8 e-tron

            ₹ 1.14 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 73.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Vellfire

            Toyota Vellfire

            ₹ 1.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Velar

            Land Rover Range Rover Velar

            ₹ 93.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars