Tata Punch EV spotted again ahead of launch

Tata Motors has continued testing the Punch EV ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming months. New spy images give us a fresh look at what seems to be a production-ready unit of the electric B-SUV.

As seen in the spy shots, the new Tata Punch EV gets a charging port on the front bumper towards the left side. The test mule also runs on steel wheels with wheel covers borrowed from the Tiago. Apart from these updates, the exterior design remains largely similar to its ICE sibling. It gets a split headlamp setup, circular fog lights, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, tri-arrow LED taillights, and a rear wiper and washer.

A peek at the interior of the 2023 Punch EV reveals a rotary knob on the centre console with four modes (Reverse, Neutral, Drive, and Sport). It also gets a switch with two buttons towards the right side, while the centre console receives an additional row of buttons, including features like hill descent control. Also on offer is a manual hand brake. Previous sightings showcased a new rotary dial borrowed from the Nexon and an electric parking brake, although which of these combinations will be offered to customers remains unknown.

Elsewhere, the Tata Punch EV gets a three-spoke steering wheel, blue-coloured inserts on the AC vents, a manual IRVM, and automatic climate control. Although unconfirmed, we expect the upcoming Punch EV to borrow the battery pack from the Tiago EV range.

Tata Punch EV ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh Estimated Price

