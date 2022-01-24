Audi to launch new Q7 in India on 3 February 2022

Audi has made an official announcement to launch the new Q7 in India on 3 February 2022. The German brand began assembling the SUV in Aurangabad, Maharashtra in December last year, while bookings commenced earlier this month. That said, the Q7 facelift will be available here in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.

This updated German SUV comes with Matrix LED headlamps, new daytime running lights, redesigned grille and a new bumper. In addition, the Q7 also features restyled rear lights, a new bumper and 19-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, to learn more about the new Q7, do read our first drive review here.

Inside, the new uncluttered dashboard has three different displays: a 12.3-inch digital driver screen, a 10.1-inch infotainment system and an 8.6-inch temperature control unit. In addition, Audi has also given a new steering wheel, four-zone temperature control, Bang & Olufsen sound system, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting.

The India-spec Q7 comes powered by a 3.0-litre, V6, twin-turbo petrol engine that makes 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. The motor is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, there is a 48-volt mild-hybrid system too. Upon launch, the SUV will take on likes of the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Land Rover Discovery and the Volvo XC90.

Audi Q7 Facelift ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore Estimated Price

