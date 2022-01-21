Toyota Hilux unveiled in India: All you need to know

Lifestyle products have gained traction over the last few years. They cater to a niche audience looking at something that’s out of the ordinary and there’s quite a few to choose from today. There’s the Force Gurkha that returned last year in a new avatar, the Mahindra Thar which returned in a new avatar in 2020 and now there’s one more to join the ranks in the form of the Toyota Hilux.

It’s Toyota’s legendary pickup truck and is finally here on the Indian shores. With over five decades of motoring and a presence across the globe, the pickup truck has made quite the name for itself. It be launched in India next month with deliveries set to begin in April. Ahead of its arrival, here then is everything you need to know about the new Toyota Hilux.

Engine and gearbox

The only engine on offer for the Indian car market is the 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel that it shares with the Fortuner. This engine produces 201bhp/420Nm in the manual guise and 201bhp and 500Nm of torque in the AT guise. All three versions are offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. They also all get 4WD as standard with an electronic drive control mechanism. This system also offers hill-hold and hill descent control. The water wading capacity stands at 700mm.

Variants and dimensions

Bookings for the Hilux have opened from today and it is available in three variants- Standard, High manual and High automatic. It is only available in the double cab four-door design for Indian and measures in at 5.32-meters with a wheelbase of 3.08-meters, making it one of the largest cars on sale in India.

Feature list and colours

Toyota’s aim to position the Hilux as a lifestyle vehicle means, it’s given the truck a feature quite similar to that of the Fortuner. The basics include dual-zone climate control, AppleCarPlay and Android Auto compatible touchscreen infotaiment system with 8.0-inch display, eletrochromatic IRVM, tilt and telescope adjustment for the steering wheel. In addition the higher grades also get LED projector headlamps, Leather upholstery, chrome alloy wheels and power adjustment for the driver’s seat. On the safety front, there’s seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

Toyota is offering the Hilux in five-colours- white pearl, silver, plain white, grey and the launch colour red which what you see in the pictures.

Accessories

Now this being a pickup truck, Toyota at this unveil, is offering features like a canopy, toneau cover, TPMS and air compressor as well as a wireless charger. However, we expect them to significantly expand the accessory list and offer a host of customization options both for the inside and outside. The aftermarket scene for the Hilux is also expected to be huge with possible options for both visual accessories and off-roading as well.

Pricing and competition

The Hilux is being assembled in SKD form at Toyota’s Bidadi plant with a localization level of 30 per cent. It’s fair to say that if the demand is high, Toyota will increase the level of localization and possibly move it to the CKD stage. The three versions are expected to be priced in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh and the range is a direct rival for the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

