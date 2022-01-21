  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Toyota Hilux unveiled in India: All you need to know

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Friday 21 January 2022,20:47 PM IST

      Lifestyle products have gained traction over the last few years. They cater to a niche audience looking at something that’s out of the ordinary and there’s quite a few to choose from today. There’s the Force Gurkha that returned last year in a new avatar, the Mahindra Thar which returned in a new avatar in 2020 and now there’s one more to join the ranks in the form of the Toyota Hilux

      It’s Toyota’s legendary pickup truck and is finally here on the Indian shores. With over five decades of motoring and a presence across the globe, the pickup truck has made quite the name for itself. It be launched in India next month with deliveries set to begin in April. Ahead of its arrival, here then is everything you need to know about the new Toyota Hilux.  

      Engine and gearbox

      The only engine on offer for the Indian car market is the 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel that it shares with the Fortuner. This engine produces 201bhp/420Nm in the manual guise and 201bhp and 500Nm of torque in the AT guise. All three versions are offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. They also all get 4WD as standard with an electronic drive control mechanism. This system also offers hill-hold and hill descent control. The water wading capacity stands at 700mm. 

      Variants and dimensions

      Bookings for the Hilux have opened from today and it is available in three variants- Standard, High manual and High automatic. It is only available in the double cab four-door design for Indian and measures in at 5.32-meters with a wheelbase of 3.08-meters, making it one of the largest cars on sale in India.     

      Feature list and colours

      Toyota’s aim to position the Hilux as a lifestyle vehicle means, it’s given the truck a feature quite similar to that of the Fortuner. The basics include dual-zone climate control, AppleCarPlay and Android Auto compatible touchscreen infotaiment system with 8.0-inch display, eletrochromatic IRVM, tilt and telescope adjustment for the steering wheel. In addition the higher grades also get LED projector headlamps, Leather upholstery, chrome alloy wheels and power adjustment for the driver’s seat. On the safety front, there’s seven airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

      Toyota is offering the Hilux in five-colours- white pearl, silver, plain white, grey and the launch colour red which what you see in the pictures.

      Accessories

      Now this being a pickup truck, Toyota at this unveil, is offering features like a canopy, toneau cover, TPMS and air compressor as well as a wireless charger. However, we expect them to significantly expand the accessory list and offer a host of customization options both for the inside and outside. The aftermarket scene for the Hilux is also expected to be huge with possible options for both visual accessories and off-roading as well. 

      Pricing and competition

      The Hilux is being assembled in SKD form at Toyota’s Bidadi plant with a localization level of 30 per cent. It’s fair to say that if the demand is high, Toyota will increase the level of localization and possibly move it to the CKD stage. The three versions are expected to be priced in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh and the range is a direct rival for the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.                 

      Toyota Hilux
      Toyota Hilux ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
      Toyota | Toyota Hilux | Hilux

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Toyota Hilux unveiled in India: All you need to know

      Toyota Hilux unveiled in India: All you need to know

      By Desirazu Venkat01/21/2022 20:47:33

      It will be launched in March and delivered will begin in April

      2022 Skoda Slavia production begins in Maharashtra, India

      2022 Skoda Slavia production begins in Maharashtra, India

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/21/2022 12:21:54

      Skoda Slavia will be available in three variants: Active, Style and Ambition.

      New BMW X3 launched in India - Explained in detail

      New BMW X3 launched in India - Explained in detail

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/20/2022 19:52:55

      The new X3 is available in two variants.

      Toyota Hilux pick-up reservations open in India; launch in March 2022

      Toyota Hilux pick-up reservations open in India; launch in March 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/20/2022 14:53:42

      Toyota will launch the Hilux in India sometime in March 2022.

      Maserati MC20 India launch plans revealed

      Maserati MC20 India launch plans revealed

      By Desirazu Venkat01/20/2022 10:33:31

      The flagship supercar will arrive in India in q2 of 2022

      Toyota Hilux to be introduced in India tomorrow

      Toyota Hilux to be introduced in India tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/19/2022 18:35:55

      Toyota Hilux has a 700mm wading depth capacity and a 310mm ground clearance.

      Tata Motors launches Tigor i-CNG in India at Rs 7.70 lakh

      Tata Motors launches Tigor i-CNG in India at Rs 7.70 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran01/19/2022 13:46:22

      Available in three variant options – XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ dual tone

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.65 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq

      Skoda Kodiaq

      ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars