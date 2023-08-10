Mahindra XUV300 range gets two new variants; prices start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

Mahindra has introduced two new variants in the XUV300 lineup, with prices in India starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has launched the W2 variant with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and a W4 variant with the 1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine.

Additionally, the W4 variant of the Mahindra XUV300 now comes equipped with new features, including an electric sunroof, which is available in both petrol and diesel models. Thisvariant in the XUV300 TurboSport range is priced from Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV300 is offered with three powertrain options. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor produces 109bhp and 200Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel mill generates 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while an AMT unit is available as an option. Also up for offer is a 1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor developing 129bhp and 230Nm of torque, paired only with a six-speed manual unit.

Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | Mahindra XUV300 | XUV300 | XUV300 TurboSport | Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport