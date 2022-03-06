  • Type your location
      Audi India to hike prices across the range in April 2022

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Sunday 06 March 2022,21:51 PM IST

      The German luxury automaker, Audi has revealed its plans to hike prices across the model range from 1 April, 2022. All the current model prices will be hiked by up to three per cent. The company attributes the hike in prices to the rise in input cost. 

      Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing Forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to three per cent across our model range.” 

      The current Audi product lineup includes the A4, A6, A8L, Q2, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS7 Sportback, and the RS Q8. Moreover, the company also has a strong product electric lineup under the e-tron brand, which includes the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and the e-tron Sportback 55. The electric range also includes performance focussed supercars, the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT. 

      All Popular Cars