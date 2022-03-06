Kia India registers 8.5 per cent growth in February 2022

Kia India has been quick to make it to the list of top-five automakers in the country. Back in February 2022, Kia India has registered a growth of 8.5 per cent with 18,121-unit sales as compared to sales in February 2021. The Seltos emerges as the bestseller for the company with 6,575-unit sales in February 2022, while Sonet compact SUV has registered 6,154-unit sales in the same period. The company has sold 283 units of the Carnival last month, while 5,109 units of the recently introduced Carens have been dispatched.

Speaking on the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We are happy to sustain our positive sales momentum. We recently surpassed the half-million mark in less than 2.5 years, which gives us great confidence in our vision and products for the Indian market. With the launch of Carens, we are looking forward to reaching new heights and strengthening our position in India. Owing to the recently started third shift at our Anantapur plant, we aim to reduce wait times for all our models. However, the semiconductor shortage remains a concern for us, similar to the rest of the carmakers globally. We are hopeful for some improvement in the supply chain constrain from Q2 onwards.”

To address the growing demand for Kia models, the company has recently started the third shift in India and targets to produce over 3,00,000 vehicles in the calendar year.

