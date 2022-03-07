2022 MG ZS EV facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 22 lakh

MG Motor India has launched its all-electric ZS facelift in India for Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed version of the SUV is offered in a choice of two variants: Excite and Exclusive. The Excite variant will be available from July 2022, whereas the range-topping Exclusive trim is available to order from today 7 March, 2022.

The ZS EV facelift gets redesigned front and rear. First up, there is a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights, and a unique front bumper. At the back, there are L-shaped LED taillights and a new bumper. Besides this, the new ZS EV now comes with newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels. However, the electric SUV is reminiscent of its sibling — the Astor, in terms of the exterior.

On the inside, the ZS EV faelift wears a leather upholstery. The biggest change in the cabin comes in the form of new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with over 75 i-Smart connected car features. Apart from that, there is a seven-inch digital driver display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker sound system, five USB ports, a power-adjustable driver seat, and a wireless charging pad.

This electric SUV comes equipped with a lot of features, namely a panoramic sunroof, heated outside view mirrors, blind-spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, disk brakes at front and rear, pedestrian warning system, six airbags, a 360-degree camera setup, ESP, EBA, HLA, HDC, electric parking brake, automatic headlamps and wipers, a PM 2.5 filter, and cruise control.

MG offers a larger 50.3kWh battery pack with the ZS EV facelift as compared to its predecessor’s 44.5kWh battery pack. This new battery pack enables a claimed range of 461km on a full charge. It’s capable of producing 173bhp and 280Nm. Furthermore, it supports both AC and DC chargers.

On the launch occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The demand for ZS EV has been encouraging since its launch, and the all-new ZS EV will further strengthen the brand connect with our EV customers. ZS EV has been a global success in key markets, including the UK, Europe and Australia. Committed to the future of electric mobility in India, we ensure a superior ownership experience by building a robust & sustainable EV ecosystem. With the all-new ZS EV, we are confident to change the mindset and accelerate EV adoption in India.”

Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) of the new MG ZS EV Excite Rs 21.99 lakh Exclusive Rs 25.88 lakh

MG ZS EV ₹ 21.99 Lakh Onwards

MG | ZS EV | MG ZS EV