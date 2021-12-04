New Audi Q7 facelift likely to be launched in India in January 2022

Audi India recently launched the Q5 facelift in the country, with prices starting at Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here. The company is now begun working on its next product, which will be the Q7 facelift.

According to our sources, the new Audi Q7 will be the first launch from the brand in 2022, with a price announcement that is likely to take place in the first half of the month. The previous version of the Q7 that was sold in the Indian market was discontinued after the BS6 emissions came into effect back in April 2020.

Under the hood, the facelifted Audi Q7 could be powered by a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, V6 petrol engine that produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor is expected to be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Also on offer could be a 48V mild-hybrid system.

In terms of design, the 2022 Audi Q7 receives a comprehensive update in the form of a new single-frame grille, new matrix LED headlamps, a sportier front and rear bumper, a set of new alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, and a chrome strip running between the latter. Inside, the model gets a twin touchscreen system (one unit each for the infotainment system and the climate control), Audi’s virtual cockpit, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a Heads-Up-Display (HUD).

