  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      New Audi Q7 facelift likely to be launched in India in January 2022

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Saturday 04 December 2021,07:30 AM IST

      Audi India recently launched the Q5 facelift in the country, with prices starting at Rs 58.93 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here. The company is now begun working on its next product, which will be the Q7 facelift.

      Audi Q7 Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

      According to our sources, the new Audi Q7 will be the first launch from the brand in 2022, with a price announcement that is likely to take place in the first half of the month. The previous version of the Q7 that was sold in the Indian market was discontinued after the BS6 emissions came into effect back in April 2020.

      Audi Q7 Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

      Under the hood, the facelifted Audi Q7 could be powered by a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, V6 petrol engine that produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor is expected to be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Also on offer could be a 48V mild-hybrid system.

      Audi Q7 Facelift Dashboard

      In terms of design, the 2022 Audi Q7 receives a comprehensive update in the form of a new single-frame grille, new matrix LED headlamps, a sportier front and rear bumper, a set of new alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, and a chrome strip running between the latter. Inside, the model gets a twin touchscreen system (one unit each for the infotainment system and the climate control), Audi’s virtual cockpit, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a Heads-Up-Display (HUD).

      Audi Q7 Facelift
      Audi Q7 Facelift ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore Estimated Price
      All Audi CarsUpcoming Audi Cars
      Audi | Q7 Facelift | Audi Q7 Facelift

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      New Audi Q7 facelift likely to be launched in India in January 2022

      New Audi Q7 facelift likely to be launched in India in January 2022

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/04/2021 01:50:16

      The updated Audi Q7 will receive a host of interior and exterior updates over its predecessor. The model is expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre, V6 petrol engine.

      Audi India announces a price hike of up to 3 per cent from January 2022

      Audi India announces a price hike of up to 3 per cent from January 2022

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/02/2021 20:31:53

      Audi India will hike prices across its product range owing to the increase in rising input and operational costs.

      Maserati MC20 prices start at Rs 3.65 crore

      Maserati MC20 prices start at Rs 3.65 crore

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/02/2021 20:13:44

      Bookings for the Maserati MC20 began earlier this year. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin in February 2022.

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike effective from January 2022

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike effective from January 2022

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/02/2021 19:55:29

      The quantum of the hike by Maruti Suzuki, which is applicable for its entire range of models, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

      Maserati India introduces Levante hybrid and two Trofeo models

      Maserati India introduces Levante hybrid and two Trofeo models

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/02/2021 17:30:49

      Maserati has introduced the Quattroporte Trofeo and Levante Trofeo alongside the Levante Hybrid.

      Kia’s seven-seat vehicle officially named Carens; to be launched in India in 2022

      Kia’s seven-seat vehicle officially named Carens; to be launched in India in 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/01/2021 16:53:38

      Kia Carens will be making its India debut on 16 December 2021.

      Volkswagen India discontinues Tiguan AllSpace

      Volkswagen India discontinues Tiguan AllSpace

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/30/2021 17:21:09

      Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was available in a single variant and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Tesla Model 3

      Tesla Model 3

      ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Audi Q5

      Audi Q5

      ₹ 58.93 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      ₹ 79.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

      Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

      ₹ 1.70 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Macan

      Porsche Macan

      ₹ 83.21 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Taycan

      Porsche Taycan

      ₹ 1.50 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars