5-door Force Gurkha teased; to be unveiled next month

After a hiatus of over two years, Force Motors has finally released the first teaser image of the five-door Gurkha. To be unveiled in April 2024, the Gurkha will benefit with two rear doors and a longer wheelbase.

The highlight of the five-door Gurkha will be six / seven-seat layout with captain or bench-type seats in the second row. With the increased length, the Gurkha will have a wheelbase of 2,825mm and increased length.

Under the hood, the new Gurkha will continue to use the 2.6-litre diesel engine. It is tuned to produce 90bhp and 250Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It will be equipped with four-wheel-drive as standard with a manual transfer case.

Upon launch, the five-door Gurkha will be an alternative to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar.

