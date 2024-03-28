Kia Sonet lineup to get 2 new variants

With the Kia Seltos and Carens set to benefit from new variants, the automaker will also introduce two new trims in the Sonet lineup.

Kia will introduce HTE (O) and HTK (O) trims that will sit above the respective standard variants. The former will get an electric sunroof whereas the latter will be equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, connected LED tail lamps, rear defogger, and automatic climate control.

The Sonet can be had with 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All variants are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes. Broadly, the Sonet is available in Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line variants.

With the new variants, the Sonet continues to rival the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and Mahindra XUV300.

