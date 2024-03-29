    Recently Viewed
            Toyota to hike prices by up to 1 per cent from April

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 29 March 2024,20:00 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike on select models with effect from 1 April, 2024. However, the automaker did not mention the names of the models and the exact quantum of price increment that they will witness. This inflation is attributed to escalating input costs and operational expenditures.

            Currently, Toyota India retails 11 cars in the country. This includes the Glanza, Rumion, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Hilux, Fortuner, Legender, Camry, Vellfire, and the Land Cruiser 300.

            In other news, the brand is all set to launch its new compact SUV, the Taisor. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Taisor will adopt its silhouette but differentiate itself by featuring a new front grille, tweaked bumpers, and redesigned alloy wheels. Inside, the dashboard layout will be almost identical to the Fronx but might get a different cabin theme and seat upholstery.

