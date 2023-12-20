2024 Kia Sonet bookings open; likely to be launched next month

Kia India has officially commenced bookings of the new Sonet facelift for Rs. 25,000. The company, which unveiled the updated sub-four-metre SUV earlier this month, is likely to reveal prices of the model in January 2024.

The facelifted Kia Sonet gets exterior updates in the form of new LED headlamps, taillights, and DRLs, fresh set of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, revised front and rear bumpers, and an LED light bar on the tailgate.

Inside, the refreshed Sonet will arrive with new features including a 360-degree camera, rear door sunshades, fully digital coloured instrument cluster, revised centre console, Level 1 ADAS suite, powered driver seat, and six airbags.

Engine and transmission options on the Kia Sonet facelift remain unchanged when compared to the outgoing model. These include 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. Once launched, the 2024 Sonet will rival the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite. Deliveries of the updated Sonet will begin next month.

