            Upcoming Tata Cars in India in 2024

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 19 December 2023,23:29 PM IST

            2023 was a quite successful year for Tata Motors as the automaker launched the updated versions of the Nexon, Harrier, and the Safari SUV in the country. Now, as we step into the new year, the automaker has a thrilling lineup of its cars ready for the Indian audience. From ICE to electric marvels, Tata’s upcoming cars define the brand’s new design architecture and its luxury touch. In this article, we will see the top four cars that we expect from the car maker in 2024.

            1. Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv Left Front Three Quarter

            Leading the pack is the Tata Curvv. Dubbed coupe SUV, this upcoming car will debut the brand’s new body structure that looks like a sedan but has an SUV-like stance with high ground clearance. Likely to be launched around mid-2024, the Curvv coupe-SUV will borrow its interior from the recently launched Tata Harrier. We expect the prices of this model to start from Rs. 15 lakh for the ICE version and Rs. 18 lakh for the EV model (both prices, ex-showroom).

            2. Tata Punch EV

            Tata Curvv Left Front Three Quarter

            The Punch EV has been spied testing on multiple occasions hinting at its launch in 2024. This Citroen eC3-rival is expected to come equipped with a similar battery pack as its electric sedan sibling, the Tigor EV. On the feature front, it might get a large 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, 360-degree camera, fully digital instrument cluster, new alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillamps, and a full-length LED bar running across the bonnet.

            3. Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV

            Tata Curvv Left Front Three Quarter

            Launched back in 2019, the Harrier SUV has been one of the top-selling models from the brand’s portfolio. Now, to keep this momentum and match the EV era, Tata Motors is all set to electrify its flagship SUVs, the Harrier and the Safari EV. Apart from the EV powertrains, these sibling SUVs will be identical to their ICE versions and will boast a driving range of up to 500km on a single, fully charged battery.

            4. Tata Altroz Racer

            Tata Curvv Right Front Three Quarter

            The Altroz Racer was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Altroz CNG, and the Punch CNG. This sports hatchback gets a few cosmetic and mechanical changes over the standard Altroz and is expected to be launched in the first half of 2024. At the heart of the Altroz Racer is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from Nexon, which produces 120bhp and 170Nm of torque mated with a six-speed manual transmission.

