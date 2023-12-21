First BNCAP crash test results revealed; Tata Harrier and Safari score five-stars

The first set of results for the new Bharat NCAP or BNCAP crash test has been announced, with Tata’s SUVs scoring top honours. The Harrier and the Safari achieved a five-star rating, replicating their Global NCAP results.

Both the cars scored 30.08 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection and 44.54 out of 49 points in child occupant protection. The Safari and Harrier come equipped with safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, ESC, TPMS, rear parking sensors, hill-hold control, rollover mitigation, seatbelt reminder system, and a speed alert system as standard. Further, they get an additional knee airbag, three-point seatbelts in all rows, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage points. Also up for offer is an ADAS suite in select variants.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, 'Bharat NCAP is a significant step forward as it provides customers with a credible, objective score to evaluate the safety aspects of various vehicles. Informed customers making optimal decisions will further foster the rising preference for safer vehicles in the country. We acknowledge and appreciate the collaborative efforts of the government, regulatory bodies, and the automotive industry in this pursuit. At Tata Motors, safety is at the core of our DNA and we are honoured to win this maiden Bharat NCAP certification with an exemplary five-star rating for two of our vehicles. We remain committed and will continue to work towards improving vehicle safety holistically.”

Tata | Safari | Tata Safari | Harrier | Tata Harrier