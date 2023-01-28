The all-new BMW X1 launched; price starts at Rs 45.90 lakh

BMW India launched the all-new X1 today at the JoyTown festival in Bengaluru. The SUV will be offered in two variants including the X1 sDrive18i xLine and X1 sDrive18d M Sport. The former is priced at Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the latter is priced at Rs 47.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the all-new X1 sDrive 18i xLine is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 132bhp and 230Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil burner gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that belts out 146bhp and 360Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. The petrol engine gets an average fuel consumption of 16.3 kmpl while the diesel engine gets 20.37kmpl as measured by ARAI for Indian market specifications.

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a 10.25-inch digital driver information display, a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, ambient lighting , automatic two-zone climate control, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 12 speakers, and active seats for both driver and passenger.

The exterior highlights the new almost square BMW kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps, new 18-inch alloy wheels, and freshly designed front and rear bumpers.

