Mahindra XUV400 bookings open; prices in India start at Rs 15.99 lakh

Mahindra has commenced bookings of the XUV400 electric SUV in India for Rs 21,000. The prices of the model, which start at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), were announced earlier this month. The introductory prices will be valid for the first 5,000 bookings of each variant.

The new Mahindra XUV400 EV is available in two variants including EC and EL, deliveries of which are scheduled to commence in the festive season and March later this year, respectively. Customers can choose from six colours, namely Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Infinity Blue, and Infinity Blue with a Satin Copper roof.

The Mahindra XUV400 is offered with two battery pack options, such as a 34.5kWh unit with a claimed range of 375km, and a 39.4kWh unit with a claimed range of 456km. Both these variants are tuned to produce an output of 150bhp and 310Nm of torque.

In terms of features, the 2023 Mahindra XUV400 comes equipped with projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, copper-coloured inserts all around, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, BlueSense connected car technology, drive modes, and six airbags.

