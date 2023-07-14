Mahindra XUV700 spotted with six-seat layout

Six-seat layout

The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to jump on the captain seat bandwagon and this has been confirmed with new spy images showing a test mule sporting the six-seat layout. Among its main rivals, it is the only one without the six-seat layout as you get this layout in the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio-N and even the Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Expected additional features

Given the ever-increasing customer demand, we expect the XUV700 to offer six-seat layout-specific features like a second climate zone, seat back tables, footrest and adjustment of the front passenger seat from the rear.

Mahindra XUV700 six-seat version powertrain

There are expected to be now changes to the powertrain options of the XUV700 and this means a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine option with six-speed MT and AT options. The higher-spec versions get AWD and ADAS as a part of the package.

Mahindra XUV700 six-seat version pricing and launch

We expect an addition of Rs 30000 to Rs 50000 for the six-seat over the seven-seat version. A launch should be expected around the festival season.

