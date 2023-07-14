    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra XUV700 spotted with six-seat layout

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Saturday 15 July 2023,10:34 AM IST

            Six-seat layout 

            The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to jump on the captain seat bandwagon and this has been confirmed with new spy images showing a test mule sporting the six-seat layout. Among its main rivals, it is the only one without the six-seat layout as you get this layout in the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio-N and even the Mahindra Scorpio Classic. 

            Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

            Expected additional features 

            Given the ever-increasing customer demand, we expect the XUV700 to offer six-seat layout-specific features like a second climate zone, seat back tables, footrest and adjustment of the front passenger seat from the rear.   

            Mahindra XUV700 six-seat version powertrain 

            There are expected to be now changes to the powertrain options of the XUV700 and this means a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine option with six-speed MT and AT options. The higher-spec versions get AWD and ADAS as a part of the package.

            Mahindra XUV700 six-seat version pricing and launch

            We expect an addition of Rs 30000 to Rs 50000 for the six-seat over the seven-seat version. A launch should be expected around the festival season. 

            Source

            Mahindra XUV700
            Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 14.01 Lakh Onwards
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

