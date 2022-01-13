2022 Skoda Kodiaq sold out for the next four months

Launched on 10 January, the new Skoda Kodiaq has already been sold out for the next four months. It is more important to note that all the units of the SUV were reserved within 24 hours of the launch.

The Kodiaq facelift was launched in the country with three variants, namely Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K), with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh, ex-showroom. That said, Skoda began assembling the new Kodiaq at its plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra in December 2021.

This update has brought a few cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior of the Kodiaq. First up, there are new headlamps, redesigned grille, new bumpers and tweaked rear lights. Moreover, Skoda has also given 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, there is a new steering wheel, upgraded eight-inch infotainment system and a new 10.25-inch digital driver display. Apart from that, the SUV also comes with a wide range of features.

The Kodiaq comes powered by a new 2.0-litre petrol engine capable of generating 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 4x4 system. Meanwhile, the Skoda Kodiaq competes against the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the new Volkswagen Tiguan.

Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

