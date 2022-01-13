Toyota Hilux pickup truck India launch on January 20

The rumours had been strong and many spy images had been shared of India spec Toyota Hilux pickup truck being tested, moved to dealerships and even during the shooting of its TV commercial. Well, now it is official, the car will be launched in India on January 20.

The Hilux is one of Toyota’s most legendary monikers and has been in service for over five decades making a name for itself around the world serving both on the path less taken as well as a lifestyle vehicle. Leaked dealer documents indicate that the Indian market will get the Hilux with the 2.8-litre diesel that powers the Fortuner SUV. It produces 201bhp/420Nm and is expected to be offered with both the six-speed manual and six-speed automatic. A 4X4 option is expected to be standard for both transmission options. It is expected to be offered in five colour options and only with a double cab configuration.

The interiors will be quite similar to the Fortuner with the same layout and feature list. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and will rival the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

Toyota Hilux ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price

