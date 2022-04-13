2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get 360-degree camera

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get a 360-degree camera setup. This has been showcased in the latest teaser for the car ahead of its launch in India on 21 April. The teaser video also gives us a preview of what the updates XL6 will look like in terms of exterior design. Visible in this is a new design for the alloy wheels and grille.

The biggest update for the XL6 will be a new 1.5-litre dual VVT petrol engine with a six-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters. This is the same engine that will power the Ertiga, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and even the new India-spec S-Cross.

Launched in 2019, the XL6 is Maruti Suzuki’s premium MPV and is essentially a six-seat version of the Ertiga with a bigger feature list. The XL6 is a rival for the likes of the Kia Carens and the Mahindra Marrazo.

Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh Estimated Price

