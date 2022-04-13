  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get 360-degree camera

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Wednesday 13 April 2022,13:02 PM IST

      The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get a 360-degree camera setup. This has been showcased in the latest teaser for the car ahead of its launch in India on 21 April. The teaser video also gives us a preview of what the updates XL6 will look like in terms of exterior design. Visible in this is a new design for the alloy wheels and grille. 

      The biggest update for the XL6 will be a new 1.5-litre dual VVT petrol engine with a six-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters. This is the same engine that will power the Ertiga, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and even the new India-spec S-Cross.   

      Launched in 2019, the XL6 is Maruti Suzuki’s premium MPV and is essentially a six-seat version of the Ertiga with a bigger feature list. The XL6 is a rival for the likes of the Kia Carens and the Mahindra Marrazo.  

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6 ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | 2022 XL6 | Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get 360-degree camera

      2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 to get 360-degree camera

      By Desirazu Venkat04/13/2022 13:02:02

      It will be launched in India on 21 April

      Volkswagen Virtus India launch on 9 June

      Volkswagen Virtus India launch on 9 June

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/12/2022 18:05:54

      The Virtus will be available in a choice of two powertrain options.

      Honda City Hybrid details leaked ahead of official unveil

      Honda City Hybrid details leaked ahead of official unveil

      By Nikhil Puthran04/12/2022 15:32:16

      The vehicle is capable of operating in pure electric mode at low speeds.

      Honda teases City eHEV ZX variant ahead of April 14 debut

      Honda teases City eHEV ZX variant ahead of April 14 debut

      By Desirazu Venkat04/11/2022 19:25:04

      It will be the first car in its class to offer EV technology

      Maruti Suzuki XL6 Bookings open; to be offered in four variants

      Maruti Suzuki XL6 Bookings open; to be offered in four variants

      By Desirazu Venkat04/11/2022 18:09:23

      The car will be launched in India on 21 April

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to be offered in four variants and five colours

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to be offered in four variants and five colours

      By Desirazu Venkat04/08/2022 19:54:53

      To be launched in India on April 15

      2022 Kia Sonet launched in India at Rs 7.15 lakh

      2022 Kia Sonet launched in India at Rs 7.15 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran04/08/2022 17:05:07

      The updated model is available in multiple variant options such as – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and the GTX+.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.27 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.42 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda City Hybrid

      Honda City Hybrid

      ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

      ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Kia EV6

      Kia EV6

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Jeep Meridian

      Jeep Meridian

      ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 10.19 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Sonet

      Kia Sonet

      ₹ 7.15 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      ₹ 2.50 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kiger

      Renault Kiger

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars