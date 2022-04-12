  • location
      Volkswagen Virtus India launch on 9 June

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 12 April 2022,18:05 PM IST

      German automaker Volkswagen has announced that it will be launching the all-new Virtus in India on 9 June, 2022. The brand recently commenced the production of the sedan in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, while the bookings for the Virtus are already open in the country.

      The Virtus comes with dual-barrel LED headlights, fog lamps with cornering function, LED rear lights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, Volkswagen offers ten-inch touchscreen infotainment, an eight-inch digital driver display, wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front seats, six airbags, an eight-speaker sound system, and an electric sunroof.

      Volkswagen Virtus Dashboard

      The sedan is available in two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol making 148bhp/250Nm and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor delivering 114bhp/178Nm. The former is only linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while the latter is available in either a six-speed manual or six-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission.

      Volkswagen Virtus
      Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
      Volkswagen | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus

