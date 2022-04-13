Honda City e:HEV hybrid to make its India debut tomorrow

Japanese carmaker Honda is all geared up to introduce the new City e:HEV hybrid in India tomorrow, 14 April, 2022. This hybrid sedan will come with a petrol engine linked to an electric system comprising a small battery pack and electric motors.

The India-spec City hybrid is expected to be somewhat identical to the combustion-powered City in terms of the exterior. Besides this, the hybrid version of the City is likely to get LED headlamps and fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, e:HEV or hybrid badges, a lane watch camera and more.

Inside, it is expected to feature a dual-tone scheme for the cabin. In addition, Honda could offer an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function, an infotainment touchscreen, multiple airbags, and a tweaked instrument cluster.

The India-spec hybrid sedan will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor mated to an eCVT automatic transmission. Additionally, this engine will come with two electric motors and a small battery pack.

Honda City Hybrid ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

