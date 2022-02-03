  • Type your location
      2022 Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs 79.99 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 03 February 2022,11:14 AM IST

      Audi India has launched the refreshed version of the Q7 SUV in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 79.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row luxury SUV is powered by a new gasoline powertrain and can be had in two trims. We have driven the new Audi Q7 and you can read our first-drive review here.

      Audi Q7 Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

      The exterior highlights of the new Audi Q7 include matrix LED headlamps, 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and adaptive windscreen wipers with integrated washers. To know more about the Q7, click here.

      Audi Q7 Facelift Dashboard

      On the inside, the Q7 facelift is loaded with features such as a digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-zone climate control with touch-based controls, a Bang and Olufsen sound system, a wireless charger, powered front seats, 30-colour ambient lighting, and cricket leather upholstery. On the safety front, the Q7 is equipped with eight airbags, lane departure warning with steering assist, and a 360-degree camera with park assist. 

      Audi Q7 Facelift Second Row Seats

      Under the long bonnet, the Q7 facelift is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine that generates 335bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. The motor is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive as standard. With the Q7 now in the ring, it competes against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, Range Rover Sport, and BMW X7

      Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “There is no better way to start the year than launching a car that has been an absolute favourite in India. The Audi Q7 has been an icon of our Q-range for several years and we are confident that the latest model will be as successful with its new look and upgraded features. The Audi Q7’s versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others.”

      The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Audi Q7:

      Audi Q7 Premium Plus – Rs 79.99 lakh 

      Audi Q7 Technology – Rs 88.33 lakh

      All Popular Cars