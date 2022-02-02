Hyundai India sells 44,022 cars in January

Hyundai, one of the major carmakers in India, sold 44,022 vehicles last month, as against 32,312 units in December last year. On the other hand, the brand managed to retail 52,005 cars in January 2021.

Apart from that, the firm shipped 9,405 made-in-India cars last month. Whereas, it exported only 8,100 units in January last year. As a result, Hyundai managed to register 16.1 per cent growth in January 2022 in terms of total exports. Domestic sales and exports brought the total number of vehicles to 53,427 units last month when compared to 60,105 cars in the same month of 2021.

Hyundai India manufactures its cars in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, while it has a research and development facility in Hyderabad. Presently, the carmaker’s lineup consists of the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Verna, Elantra, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson and the all-electric Kona.

Meanwhile, the South Korean carmaker exports made-in-India cars to as many as 85 nations in Africa, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.

