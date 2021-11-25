2021 Volkswagen Tiguan production begins in India

Volkswagen India has commenced production of the new Tiguan in the country. At the same time, it has also shared a picture of the SUV rolling out of its production facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. That said, the German car manufacturer will be launching the Tiguan facelift in India on 7 December 2021. The Tiguan facelift made its global debut last year.

Starting with the exterior, Volkswagen has carried out a few changes to the Tiguan's design. More precisely, the SUV features new daytime running lights, LED headlamps, a grille finished in chrome and even newly designed bumpers, alloy wheels and rear lights. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the Tiguan also gets an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

On the inside, the most noticeable change comes in the form of the new steering wheel, fully-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster and the upgraded eight-inch touchscreen. Other features include a three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multiple airbags, a wireless charger and connected car technology.

In terms of powertrain, Volkswagen has replaced the previous diesel motor in the Tiguan with a new 2.0-litre, inline, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Besides, the new Tiguan comes with a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system too. Once launched, Volkswagen’s new SUV will take on the Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the upcoming new Skoda Kodiaq.

Volkswagen Tiguan ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price

